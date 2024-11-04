News & Insights

St. Barbara Ltd. Boosts Simberi Expansion with A$110M Funding

November 04, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

St. Barbara Ltd. (AU:SBM) has released an update.

St. Barbara Ltd. is raising A$110 million through a two-tranche placement and a share purchase plan to accelerate the Simberi Sulphides Expansion Project. The funds will be used to speed up key construction projects, including a new ball mill and expanded wharf, anticipated to bring forward production by up to five months. This initiative has garnered strong support from both existing and new institutional investors, highlighting the project’s attractiveness amid favorable gold prices.

