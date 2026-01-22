S&T Bancorp Launches $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA), on Thursday, announced that its board has approved a new $100 million share repurchase program, effective January 26.

The repurchase is replacing the existing program and is set to expire on February 1, 2027.

CEO Chris McComish said the new program reflects disciplined capital management and provides flexibility to support the company's long-term strategy and enhance shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

