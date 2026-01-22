Markets
STBA

S&T Bancorp Launches $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

January 22, 2026 — 07:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA), on Thursday, announced that its board has approved a new $100 million share repurchase program, effective January 26.

The repurchase is replacing the existing program and is set to expire on February 1, 2027.

CEO Chris McComish said the new program reflects disciplined capital management and provides flexibility to support the company's long-term strategy and enhance shareholder value while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

In the pre-market trading, 0.84% higher at $56.36 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.