SSYS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.22, changing hands as low as $15.14 per share. Stratasys, Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSYS's low point in its 52 week range is $11.035 per share, with $22.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

