SSY Group’s New Anti-Nausea Drug Approved

May 27, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced successful approvals for its Ondansetron Hydrochloride Injection, which is used for reducing nausea and vomiting associated with cancer treatments and after surgery. The drug has passed the consistency evaluation by China’s National Medical Products Administration. The company aims to keep shareholders and potential investors updated with this significant milestone in its product development.

