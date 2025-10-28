SSY Group 9-months Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - SSY Group Ltd., (LJUIF,2005.HK) an investment holding company, on Tuesday reported a sharp decline in profit for the nine-month period, ended September 30, as the results were hurt by weak turnover.

The Group's unaudited profit was HK$399 million, down 56.6 percent from a year ago.

The unaudited gross profit of the Group was HK$1.294 billion, a decline of 46.1 percent from last year.

The turnover of the Group for the nine-month period came in at approximately HK$3.102 billion, reduced by 36.1% year-over-year.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the shares had closed at HK$3.11.

