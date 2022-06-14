SSR Mining Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.49, changing hands as low as $18.48 per share. SSR Mining Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSRM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.19 per share, with $24.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.55.

