SSR Mining is Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov 4, after market close. SSRM is expected to deliver a solid year-over-year improvement in earnings in the quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSR Mining’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at 31 cents per share, indicating a significant 933% jump from the earnings of three cents reported in the third quarter of 2024. The estimate has moved down 3.13% over the past 60 days.

SSR Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

SSR Mining’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in two of the trailing four quarters but missed in two. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.22%, on average. The trend is shown in the chart below.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SSRM Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for SSR Mining this time. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: SSRM has an Earnings ESP of +46.81%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SSR Mining’s Q3 Performance

SSR Mining had reported a 58% year-over-year increase in gold equivalent production for the second quarter of 2025, totaling 120,191 ounces. It marked the full-quarter contribution from the Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine that was acquired in February this year. CC&V contributed 44,062 ounces of gold to SSRM’s production in the second quarter, and we expect it to have boosted its third-quarter overall output as well.

At the Marigold mine, gold production increased 40% year over year to 35,906 ounces in the second quarter. SSRM maintained full-year 2025 gold production guidance at 160,000-190,000 ounces with around 55-60% of production weighted to the second half of the year.

Seabee had seen a 34% year-over-year decline in gold output to 10,998 ounces in the second quarter due to power disruptions caused by nearby forest fires. SSRM had revised its full-year production from the mine to be near the lower end of its projected 70,000-80,000 ounces.

The Puna mine produced 2.85 million ounces of silver (moz) in the second quarter, which marked a 4% uptick year over year. 2025 production guidance for Puna is 8.00- 8.75 moz, with production expected to be approximately 55% weighted to the third quarter of 2025.

However, operations at the Çöpler mine in Türkiye remain suspended due to the significant slip on the heap leach pad on Feb. 13, 2024. Despite this setback, the company projects gold production between 320,000 and 380,000 ounces in 2025 across Seabee, Marigold and CC&V. It had produced 275,013 ounces of gold in 2024. Including silver output from Puna, total gold equivalent production for the year is forecast at 410,000-480,000 ounces, marking a 10% increase over the 2024 level.

We thus expect the company to report higher production numbers in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the contribution from CC&V and ongoing momentum at Seabee and Marigold.

In the July-September period, gold prices averaged around $3,500 per ounce, up 41% year over year, supported by uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies. Solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices.

Overall, higher production levels and gold prices, somewhat offset by the care and maintenance costs related to Çöpler, are likely to have reflected on the company’s earnings in the quarter.

SSRM’s Price Performance

Year to date, SSRM shares have surged 229.5%, outpacing the industry's 31.3% growth. In comparison, the Basic Materials sector has risen 20.5%, while the S&P 500 has moved up 17.6%.



