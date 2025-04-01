SSR Mining Projects 10% Increase in GEO Production for 2025

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM announced that it anticipates its gold equivalent ounces (GEO) production to increase more than 10% year over year, excluding the potential contributions from the company’s Çöpler mine in Türkiye, which remains on care and maintenance. This growth indicates a contribution from its recent acquisition of Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) from Newmont Corporation NEM and its Marigold Mine operations.

SSR Mining’s Outlook for 2025

The company anticipates GEO production to be in the range of 410,000 to 480,000 ounces in 2025. SSR Mining expects 55% of its 2025 production to occur in the second half of the year, due to the timing of operations at CC&V and the grade profile at Marigold.



SSRM’s 2025 consolidated cost of sales is expected to range between $1,375 and $1,435 per payable ounce. All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) is expected to be between $2,090 and $2,150, and excluding the care and maintenance costs at Çöpler, the AISC is anticipated to be between $1,890 and $1,950 per payable ounce. The AISC is expected to peak during the first and the third quarter.



SSR Mining expects to spend $50 million on expenditures for growth exploration and $100 to $140 million for growth capital.

SSRM’s Mine Expectation for 2025

SSRM’s Marigold mine is expected to produce 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold. It is expected to have a cost of sales between $1,530 and $1,570 per ounce. The Seabee mine is expected to have a cost of sales between $1,230 and $1,270 per ounce and produce 70,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold. Expected silver production from the Puna mine is 8.00 to 8.75 million ounces. Its cost of sales is anticipated to be between $12.50 and $14.00 per ounce.



Following the acquisition of the CC&V mine from Newmont, the expected gold production from the mine for 2025 is 90,000 to 110,000 ounces. Its cost of sales is anticipated between $1,470 and $1,510 per ounce.

SSR Mining Stock Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining have surged 113.4% over the past year against the industry’s 8.6% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SSRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



