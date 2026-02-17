SSR Mining Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $181.45 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $5.55 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190.46 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 61.4% to $521.72 million from $323.18 million last year.

SSR Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.45 Mln. vs. $5.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $521.72 Mln vs. $323.18 Mln last year.

