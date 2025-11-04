SSR Mining Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.44 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $10.56 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.35 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.9% to $385.84 million from $257.36 million last year.

SSR Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.44 Mln. vs. $10.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $385.84 Mln vs. $257.36 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.