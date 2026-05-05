SSR Mining Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $252.47 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $85.70 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SSR Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.07 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.7% to $581.77 million from $316.61 million last year.

SSR Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $252.47 Mln. vs. $85.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $581.77 Mln vs. $316.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.