SSR Mining Hits 52-Week High, Restarts Seabee Mine Operations

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM scaled a new 52-week high of $13.46 on Friday before ending the session at $12.74. The upside was driven by the news of the restart of its Seabee mine operations, as well as high gold and silver prices.



SSRM currently has a market capitalization of $2.6 billion and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

What’s Aiding SSR Mining Stock?

Restart of Seabee Mine Operations: The company announced that operations at the Seabee mine restarted on June 13, 2025, after being suspended for two weeks. This decision to shut down was made due to power outages led by nearby forest fires.



SSR Mining announced that the power supply has been fully restored to the site, and no damage has been reported.



At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Seabee mine produced 26,001 ounces of gold, up 9.4% year over year.



After the first-quarter conference call, SSR Mining expected the mine to produce 70,000-80,000 ounces of gold for 2025. The mine’s cost of sales is likely to be $1,230-$1,270 per payable ounce and AISC is anticipated to be $1,710-$1,750 per payable ounce for 2025. The company has not changed these projections.



Acquisition of CC&V Mine: On March 3, 2025, SSR Mining closed the previously announced acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine from Newmont Corporation NEM. This move positions SSRM as the third-largest gold producer in the United States.



Located in Colorado, CC&V is a large-scale open-pit mine that has been active for more than three decades. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the mine operator, Newmont, reported gold Mineral Reserves of 2.4 million ounces for CC&V, with an additional 0.8 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves ) and 0.9 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources . The gold Mineral Reserves indicate an 85% year-over-year surge from the 2023 reported figure.



The addition of Newmont’s CC&V mine will boost SSR Mining’s annual production by 170,000 ounces of gold.



Ongoing Development & Exploration Efforts: In the first quarter of 2025, SSR Mining invested $12.2 million in its Hod Maden project, focusing on engineering work and early-stage site development. The company also continued to advance exploration and development initiatives across its broader asset portfolio, aiming to identify high-return, low-capital opportunities to extend mine life at its Marigold, Seabee and Puna operations.



Rising Trend in Metal Prices: Silver prices reached a 13-year high above the $36 per ounce recorded last week as investors turned to safe assets amid global uncertainty. Currently, silver prices are around $36 per ounce.



Gold prices are also gaining from several factors that have contributed to its upward trajectory, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. Backed by these, the yellow metal broke through the $3,500-per-ounce threshold for the first time in April 2025 and is currently around $3,366.

SSRM’s Share Price Performance

SSR Mining’s shares have skyrocketed 177% over the past year against the industry’s 1.3% decline.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ATI Inc. ATI.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.20 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 51.9%. Carpenter Technology shares gained 111% last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI shares jumped 54% last year.

