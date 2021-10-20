SSO, PSIL: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra S&P500, which added 6,650,000 units, or a 19.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SSO, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.4%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PSIL ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 39.2% increase in outstanding units.

