SSKN Stock Falls Despite Meta-Analysis Backs Excimer Laser's Efficacy

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN recently highlighted findings from a newly published meta-analysis that reinforces the clinical efficacy of its core 308 nm excimer laser technology in treating plaque psoriasis. The review, conducted by academic researchers and published in a peer-reviewed dermatology journal, analyzed multiple clinical studies and pointed to meaningful improvements in disease severity scores following targeted treatment protocols.

For investors, the update adds another layer of third-party validation to STRATA’s XTRAC platform, particularly around optimized, high-fluence, lesion-directed dosing strategies. While the announcement underscores growing academic support for excimer-based UVB therapy, the stock reaction suggests the market may be weighing broader considerations beyond the clinical data alone.

Likely Trend of SSKN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, SSKN shares plunged more than 8% at yesterday’s market closing. Shares of the company have lost 82.3% in the last six-month period compared with industry’s 37% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 8.1% in the same time frame.

The findings could strengthen SSKN’s commercial positioning by providing fresh, independent validation of its core excimer laser technology, which may help accelerate physician adoption and improve patient confidence. Peer-reviewed meta-analysis support can also enhance marketing credibility, support reimbursement discussions, and reinforce the value proposition of upgrading to higher-powered XTRAC systems. Over time, stronger clinical backing may translate into increased system placements, higher treatment utilization per installed device and more recurring revenue from procedure-based models.

More on the News

The February 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis, published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology by researchers from Georgetown University School of Medicine and MedStar Washington Hospital Center, evaluated multiple clinical trials assessing the 308 nm excimer laser in plaque psoriasis.

Patients across the reviewed studies were typically treated twice weekly for a minimum of 10 sessions, with efficacy measured using the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI). The pooled findings showed substantial and statistically significant PASI reductions, ranging from roughly 56% to 85% improvement in individual trials, with many patients achieving these outcomes within 10–14 treatments over about five to seven weeks. Importantly, the data confirmed that MED-based excimer laser dosing consistently delivers clinically meaningful improvements in disease severity.



The publication also emphasized minimal erythema dose (MED)-guided calibration, a patient-specific dosing approach that enables targeted, higher-fluence UVB delivery directly to affected plaques while sparing surrounding healthy skin. Treatment fluences generally ranged from 200 to 600 mJ/cm² per session (1–3× MED), with some protocols reaching up to 1,200 mJ/cm² when higher multiples were applied, levels that exceed typical starting doses in conventional phototherapy.

Authored by established dermatology researchers, the analysis highlights continued academic interest in refining targeted UVB strategies within mainstream clinical practice. Overall, the meta-analysis concluded that 308 nm excimer laser therapy reliably produces significant improvement in plaque psoriasis, reinforcing the therapy’s clinical relevance and durability.

Favorable Industry Prospect for SSKN

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global psoriasis treatment market size was $34.14 billion in 2025. It is predicted to increase from $6.87 billion in 2026 to approximately $73.04 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The plaque psoriasis treatment market is driven by rising prevalence, better diagnosis and growing demand for more effective, targeted therapies. Innovation in biologics and device-based treatments, along with broader insurance coverage and patient preference for safer, localized options, continues to expand the market opportunity.

Other News

In December 2025, SSKN highlighted its participation at the 2025 Ibero-Latin American Congress of Dermatology (TeraCILAD), where it showcased its XTRAC excimer laser and TheraclearX acne therapy system to regional dermatology leaders. The company also indicated that by year-end 2025, it expects more than 12 recurring TheraclearX accounts in Mexico, signaling growing adoption of its non-drug, device-based acne treatment platform in the region.

SSKN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SSKN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and AtriCure ATRC.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.8% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 13.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

AtriCure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90.9%. Revenues of $134.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

ATRC has an estimated earnings growth rate of 91.7% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 16.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.1%.

