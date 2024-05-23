SSE PLC Sets Final Dividend Dates and Details

SSE (GB:SSE) has released an update.

SSE PLC has announced a final dividend of 40 pence per share for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, with a detailed timetable of critical dates including the ex-dividend date on July 25, 2024, and the cash dividend payment date on September 19, 2024. Shareholders have until August 22, 2024, to make their elections regarding the Scrip Dividend Scheme. The announcement provides guidance for both certificated and uncertificated shareholders on how to participate or withdraw from the scheme.

