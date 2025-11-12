Markets

SSE Announces Conditional Retail Offer Of Retail Offer Shares

November 12, 2025 — 02:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - SSE announced a conditional retail offer of new ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of SSE via RetailBook. There is a minimum subscription of 250 pounds per investor in the retail offer.

The company is also conducting a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares to certain eligible institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The retail offer is not part of the placing.

Also, the executive management team and certain directors of the company have agreed, conditional on the placing, to subscribe for new ordinary shares. The net proceeds of the equity issue will be used as part of the overall funding of SSE's five-year strategic investment plan for fiscal 2026-30.

