SSD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.20, changing hands as low as $114.92 per share. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $98.715 per share, with $141.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.00.

