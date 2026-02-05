SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $193.1 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $248.2 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634.2 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.653 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.1 Mln. vs. $248.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.653 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.62 To $ 1.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.608 B To $ 1.648 B

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $6.654 Bln - $6.814 Bln FY26 EPS Guidance: $6.70 to $7.02

