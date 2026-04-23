SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $226.1 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $213.0 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.647 billion from $1.514 billion last year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $226.1 Mln. vs. $213.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.647 Bln vs. $1.514 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.64 To $ 1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.640 B To $ 1.680 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.74 To $ 7.06 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.664 B To $ 6.824 B

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