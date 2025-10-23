SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $210.0 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $164.4 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.568 billion from $1.466 billion last year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210.0 Mln. vs. $164.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.568 Bln vs. $1.466 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 – $1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.590 – $1.630 bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.02 – $6.08 Full year revenue guidance: $6.210 – $6.250 bln

