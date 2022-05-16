Markets
SSNC

SS&C Technologies Acquires MineralWare For $18 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Monday said it has acquired 5 M's Minerals Management, LLC, a Texas limited liability company doing business as "MineralWare", for $18 million in cash.

MineralWare's cloud-based asset management platform focuses on managing minerals, royalties and non-operated working interests.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, MineralWare serves financial institutions, universities and foundations, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, mineral and royalty acquisition companies in the U.S. MineralWare will operate within the SS&C Innovest businesses reporting to Glenn Schmidt, General Manager, SS&C Innovest. The deal will add 350 institutional and high-net-worth clients and $5.5 million in annual recurring revenue to the existing SS&C platform, with a combined portfolio of 750,000 mineral assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular