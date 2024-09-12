News & Insights

Markets
SSNC

SS&C Technologies To Acquire Battea-Class Action Services For About $670 Mln

September 12, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) announced Thursday a definitive agreement to acquire Battea-Class Action Services, LLC, a market-leading provider of securities class action claims management and settlement recovery services. The acquisition will expand SS&C's securities class action claims management offerings.

The purchase price is approximately $670 million, subject to certain adjustments. Battea helps more than 900 banks, asset managers hedge funds and proprietary trading firms receive the maximum distribution of entitled settlements.

The acquisition is expected to close this year. SS&C expects the transaction to be accretive over the next 12 months and plans to fund the purchase with a combination of debt and cash on hand.

The Battea Claims Engine currently monitors 700 to 800 cases in litigation and 340 settlements in payout. The Battea research library contains more than 8,000 historical cases for back testing.

Battea's more than 100 employees, based in Stamford, Connecticut, San Francisco & Copenhagen, will join SS&C GlobeOp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.