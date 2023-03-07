SSB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.98, changing hands as low as $80.48 per share. SouthState Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $72.255 per share, with $91.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.68.
