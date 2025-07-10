SS Innovations Completes World's First Remote Robotic Telesurgery for Weight Loss, Setting New Healthcare Benchmark

Dr. Mohit Bhandari performed the world's first robotic telesurgery for weight loss, achieving flawless execution 560 miles apart.

Quiver AI Summary

Dr. Mohit Bhandari and his team at the Mohak Bariatric & Robotic Surgery Centre in Indore, India, successfully completed the world's first robotic telesurgery for weight loss over a distance of 560 miles using the SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system from SS Innovations International, Inc. This groundbreaking procedure involved two One-Anastomosis Gastric Bypass surgeries, executed with no perceptible lag and exceptional precision. SS Innovations aims to democratize access to robotic surgery, making advanced surgical care more accessible and affordable globally. The successful completion of these surgeries marks a significant milestone in remote surgery capabilities, illustrating the potential of technology to bridge healthcare gaps. Both Dr. Bhandari and SS Innovations' CEO, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, emphasized the importance of this achievement in enhancing access to world-class surgical expertise.

Potential Positives

SS Innovations successfully completed the world's first robotic telesurgery for weight loss, showcasing its innovative technological leadership in the surgical field.

The surgery was performed with zero perceptible lag and flawless precision, setting a new global benchmark for remote surgical capabilities.

This achievement demonstrates the company's commitment to making advanced surgical care accessible, especially in remote and underserved areas.

SS Innovations' mission to democratize robotic surgery is reinforced by this milestone, potentially enhancing patient outcomes and expanding its market presence globally.

Potential Negatives

The company may face scrutiny regarding the safety and efficacy of remote surgical procedures, as this press release highlights a pioneering but largely untested approach in the field of surgery.

The reliance on advanced technology could raise concerns about accessibility and affordability for all patients, contradicting their stated mission to democratize surgical care.

The forward-looking statements section introduces uncertainty about the company's future performance, which may lead to concerns among investors regarding the sustainability of their innovations and market position.

FAQ

What is the significance of the world's first robotic telesurgery for weight loss?

The surgery showcases the potential of robotic telesurgery to bridge healthcare gaps globally and improve access to advanced medical care.

Who led the robotic telesurgery procedures?

Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a pioneer in bariatric surgery and the President of IRCAD India, led the procedures from a distance of 560 miles.

What technology was used for the telesurgery?

The SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system was utilized, allowing for flawless precision and seamless robotic control during the procedures.

What type of surgeries were performed remotely?

Two advanced One-Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) procedures were executed via telesurgery at the Mohak Bariatric & Robotic Surgery Centre.

How does SS Innovations aim to democratize access to robotic surgery?

By developing affordable and accessible surgical robotic technologies, SS Innovations seeks to enhance surgical efficiency and patient outcomes globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,992,891 shares for an estimated $10,966,246 .

. FREDERIC H MOLL has made 2 purchases buying 5,102,950 shares for an estimated $7,001,247 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY P. ADAMS purchased 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $1,715,000

BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 19 purchases buying 5,256 shares for an estimated $49,213 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release







Led by Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a pioneer in bariatric surgery and President of the Institute of Research Against Digestive Cancer (IRCAD) India, the surgery was remotely performed at a distance of 560 miles and executed on-site at Mohak Bariatric & Robotic Surgery Centre in Indore, India.





Two advanced One-Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) procedures were performed via telesurgery, with zero perceptible lag, flawless precision, and seamless robotic control using the SSI Mantra 3 system.









FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SS Innovations International, Inc.







(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII)



, a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced the successful completion of the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss utilizing the Company’s advanced SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.





This landmark bariatric telesurgery bridged a distance of 560 miles between SS Innovations' headquarters in Gurugram, India and the Mohak Bariatric & Robotic Surgery Centre in Indore, India. Despite the vast distance, the surgery was performed with zero perceptible lag, flawless precision, and seamless robotic control, setting a new global benchmark for remote surgery capabilities.





The procedures involved two One-Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB) surgeries, an advanced form of bariatric surgery that reduces stomach size and reroutes the digestive tract to support long-term weight loss and improve metabolic health. The robotic procedures were successfully performed by Dr. Mohit Bhandari, a renowned bariatric surgeon, President of IRCAD India, and Founder & Director of Mohak Bariatric & Robotic Surgery Centre, Indore. Operating from Gurugram, Dr. Bhandari remotely led his Indore-based surgical team, which provided on-site assistance, ensuring expert execution and clinical excellence throughout.





Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We view this as an additional defining moment for the future of global healthcare. With robotic telesurgery powered by SSi Mantra, we are bridging healthcare gaps and ensuring that world-class surgical expertise reaches even the most remote regions. By successfully performing surgeries across borders, we have shown that distance is no longer a barrier to advanced medical care. We are not just pushing technological boundaries; we are fulfilling our mission to democratize robotic surgery. Telesurgery is revolutionizing healthcare by eliminating the need for patients to travel, making advanced surgical care truly accessible and affordable.”





Dr. Bhandari added, “With the SSi Mantra 3, we have not only demonstrated the immense potential of robotic telesurgery but also redefined the boundaries of surgical care. Performing the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss is a moment of immense professional pride. This milestone represents a bold new paradigm for access, equity, and excellence in healthcare.”





SS Innovations is leading the charge in revolutionizing surgical care through cutting-edge technology and a strong humanitarian vision, with robotic telesurgeries utilizing SSi Mantra now taking place across hundreds of miles, including in remote and underserved areas. As the Company continues to refine its technology, the focus remains on practical solutions that enhance surgical efficiency, democratize access to specialized care, and improve patient outcomes across India and beyond.







About SS Innovations







SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at



ssinnovations.com



or



LinkedIn



for more information and updates.







About the SSi Mantra







The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







The Equity Group





Kalle Ahl, CFA





T: (303) 953-9878







kahl@theequitygroup.com







Devin Sullivan, Managing Director





T: (212) 836-9608







dsullivan@theequitygroup.com









Media Contact:







RooneyPartners LLC





Kate Barrette





T: (212) 223-0561







kbarrette@rooneypartners.com





