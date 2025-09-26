SS Innovations Appoints Naveen Kumar Amar As New CFO

(RTTNews) - SS Innovations International, Inc. (SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, announced Friday the appointment of Naveen Kumar Amar as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 24, 2025.

Amar is assuming the CFO role, on a permanent basis, from Vishwa Srivastava, who has served as the Company's Interim CFO since July 2025. Srivastava will continue in his capacity as the Company's Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific.

Amar brings to SS Innovations more than 25 years of global finance leadership experience spanning a wide range of industries and geographies. During his career, he has amassed expertise in financial accounting and reporting, planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting, corporate finance, treasury operations, governance, internal controls, and both U.S. and Indian GAAP, among other areas. Most recently, Amar has provided virtual CFO services to clients based in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Among his previous positions, Amar served as Head of Finance & Commercial for SpiceXpress, the cargo division of SpiceJet and Global CFO for Munch Ado India Private Ltd., a software enterprise technology provider.

He was also Senior Vice President - Finance & Compliance and Company Secretary for MSD Wellcome Trust Hilleman Laboratories Private Ltd., a global vaccine manufacturer.

Earlier, Amar was CFO - India & Australia and Company Secretary for EDirect Proprietary Ltd., a telecommunications provider; and India Manager - Financial Consolidation and Company Secretary for GE India.

