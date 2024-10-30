SRT Marine Systems Secures Major Contract with Kuwait

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.

SRT Marine Systems has secured a $213 million contract with the Kuwait Ministry of Interior to provide an advanced maritime surveillance system. This 12-year partnership involves the installation of cutting-edge technologies like AI analytics and augmented reality for enhanced security and environmental protection. The deal signifies a major achievement for SRT, marking a significant step in maritime safety and innovation.

