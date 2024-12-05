News & Insights

SRT Marine Systems: Ocean Infinity Boosts Stake

December 05, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.

SRT Marine Systems PLC has seen a significant shift in its ownership structure as Ocean Infinity Group Limited has acquired 15.25% of the voting rights, marking a notable increase in their stake. This change reflects a strategic move that highlights the ongoing interest and investment in maritime technology companies.

