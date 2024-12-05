News & Insights

Stocks

SRIVARU Holding Approves Reverse Share Split Plan

December 05, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SRIVARU Holding (SVMH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SRIVARU Holding Limited recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders approved several key proposals, including a reverse share split at a ratio of up to one-for-one hundred. The meeting saw a significant turnout with over 69% of votes exercisable and resulted in the adoption of new resolutions aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. This strategic move is poised to enhance SRIVARU’s financial flexibility and potentially increase stock market appeal.

For further insights into SVMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVMH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.