SRIVARU Holding Approves Reverse Share Split Plan

SRIVARU Holding (SVMH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SRIVARU Holding Limited recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders approved several key proposals, including a reverse share split at a ratio of up to one-for-one hundred. The meeting saw a significant turnout with over 69% of votes exercisable and resulted in the adoption of new resolutions aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. This strategic move is poised to enhance SRIVARU’s financial flexibility and potentially increase stock market appeal.

For further insights into SVMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.