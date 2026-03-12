SRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stoneridge Inc. (Symbol: SRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.99, changing hands as low as $5.45 per share. Stoneridge Inc. shares are currently trading down about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.54 per share, with $9.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.97.

