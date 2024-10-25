SRG Global Prepares for Annual General Meeting

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

SRG Global Limited, a diversified infrastructure services company, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024. Shareholders can access the meeting notice online and are encouraged to manage their communication preferences via the company’s website. The meeting will be held at the Royal Perth Yacht Club, offering an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s vision of simplifying complex engineering services.

For further insights into AU:SRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.