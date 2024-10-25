News & Insights

Stocks

SRG Global Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SRG Global Limited (AU:SRG) has released an update.

SRG Global Limited, a diversified infrastructure services company, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024. Shareholders can access the meeting notice online and are encouraged to manage their communication preferences via the company’s website. The meeting will be held at the Royal Perth Yacht Club, offering an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s vision of simplifying complex engineering services.

For further insights into AU:SRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.