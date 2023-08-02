SRET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SuperDividend REIT ETF (Symbol: SRET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.00, changing hands as low as $21.91 per share. SuperDividend REIT shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRET's low point in its 52 week range is $19.77 per share, with $26.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.99.

