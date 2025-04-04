SRDX Stock Dips Despite the Launch of Pounce XL Thrombectomy System

Surmodics SRDX recently announced the commercial launch of the Pounce XL Thrombectomy System, expanding its portfolio of vascular intervention solutions. Designed for efficient clot removal in larger vessels, the device enhances procedural effectiveness while offering a streamlined approach to treating thrombotic occlusions.

As demand grows for advanced thrombectomy solutions, Surmodics’ latest innovation provides physicians with a reliable, catheter-based system for rapid clot extraction. By improving procedural efficiency and patient outcomes, the Pounce XL aims to strengthen Surmodics' position in the competitive vascular device market.

Likely Trend of SRDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved south 2.1% and closed at $30.11 on Thursday. In the year-to-date period, SRDX shares have lost 24% against the industry’s 7.1% growth. The S&P 500 decreased 4.1% in the same time frame.

However, the launch of the Pounce XL Thrombectomy System positions SRDX for long-term growth by expanding its presence in the vascular intervention market, a sector with rising demand for innovative thrombectomy solutions. As hospitals and physicians adopt the device for more efficient and effective clot removal, it could drive higher revenues through increased sales and potential partnerships. Additionally, successful clinical adoption and positive patient outcomes may enhance Surmodics’ reputation, leading to greater market penetration and potential reimbursement approvals.

Meanwhile, SRDX currently has a market capitalization of $439.7 billion. In the last reported quarter, SRDX delivered an earnings surprise of 50%.



More on SRDX’s Pounce XL Thrombectomy System

The Pounce XL Thrombectomy System is the latest addition to the SRDX’s suite of thrombectomy devices designed for rapid and efficient clot removal from peripheral arteries. Specifically intended for arteries ranging from 5.5 to 10 mm in diameter, such as the iliac and femoral arteries, the system expands the capabilities of the existing Pounce Thrombectomy Platform. With this launch, Surmodics now offers a comprehensive solution covering vessel diameters from 2 to 10 mm, providing physicians with a versatile and effective tool for treating both acute and chronic thrombotic occlusions in the lower and upper extremities.

The fully mechanical Pounce Thrombectomy Platform utilizes proprietary dual-basket technology for clot removal, eliminating the need for aspiration, thrombolytics, or capital equipment. This minimizes blood loss, reduces the risk of distal embolization, and lowers the risk of vessel trauma. By eliminating the need for surgical cutdown, it reduces the use of general anesthesia and post-procedural complications, making it a strong first-line treatment for vascular specialists.

Clinical insights from the limited market release of the Pounce XL Thrombectomy System further highlight its effectiveness. Real-world data from the PROWL registry also supports the efficacy and safety of the Pounce Thrombectomy Platform, showing an average procedural time of 20.3 minutes and a high rate (79.7%) of patients requiring no additional clot removal treatment. With its strong clinical backing and patient-centric benefits, the Pounce XL Thrombectomy System is well-positioned to enhance procedural efficiency and improve patient outcomes in vascular intervention.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SRDX

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global thrombectomy devices market size was valued at $1.52 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around $3.09 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33% from 2024 to 2033.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, driven by aging populations, has fueled the growth of the thrombectomy devices market. Conditions like pulmonary embolism and coronary thrombosis increase demand for thrombectomy procedures. The need for effective clot removal remains a key driver of market expansion.

SRDX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

SRDX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX, and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have gained 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

