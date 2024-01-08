SRAD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sportradar Group AG (Symbol: SRAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.43, changing hands as high as $11.52 per share. Sportradar Group AG shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRAD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.08 per share, with $15.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.48.

