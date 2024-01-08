SRAD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sportradar Group AG (Symbol: SRAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.43, changing hands as high as $11.52 per share. Sportradar Group AG shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SRAD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.08 per share, with $15.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.48.
Also see: Cheap Services Stocks
RVNC Stock Predictions
DBC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.