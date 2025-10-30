SR Bancorp, Inc. Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.693 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.367 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $7.595 million from $7.594 million last year.

SR Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.693 Mln. vs. $1.367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $7.595 Mln vs. $7.594 Mln last year.

