Markets
SRBK

SR Bancorp Authorizes Second Stock Repurchase Program For Up To 10% Of Shares

July 08, 2025 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SR Bancorp, Inc. (SRBK), the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank, has announced the launch of a new stock repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to 886,137 shares, representing 10 percent of its outstanding common stock.

This marks the company's second repurchase initiative since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related offering on September 19, 2023.

The new program will begin once the company completes its current repurchase plan, which has 13,802 shares remaining.

Tuesday, SRBK closed at $13.86, or 2.44% higher on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.