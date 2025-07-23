From Squeeze to Splat: Meme Stocks’ Third Act Tests Retail’s Risk Appetite

Meme-stock fever cooled as gains in heavily shorted Krispy Kreme and GoPro faded, a day after Kohl’s ripped higher on a fresh burst of retail buying. DNUT briefly soared to $5.73 before settling near $4, while GPRO jumped to its best level since March. Beyond Meat and 1-800-Flowers also gave back chunks of early pops, underscoring how quickly momentum whipsaws when fundamentals take a back seat to positioning.





Retail traders—now responsible for roughly a quarter of U.S. order flow—have rotated into cheap, consumer-facing names and crypto plays as the broader market hits records. Opendoor, the meme wave’s early star, is still up triple-digits this month but plunged more than 20% on the session, a reminder that parabolic charts often retrace just as fast. Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets lit up with calls for “the third act” of the cycle, with DNUT touted as the missing piece after OPEN and KSS spiked.





Market Overview:





Retail-driven surges remain detached from fundamentals and reverse violently



Short interest in names like 1-800-Flowers and Beyond Meat heightens squeeze risk



Risk-on tone from tech and crypto rallies bleeds into low-priced consumer stocks



Key Points:



GMV-style volumes: DNUT traded ~134M shares vs. 44M prior session; GPRO hit multi-month highs



Opendoor fell >23% intraday after a 300% monthly run; Kohl’s flipped from +38% to -16%



JPM data pegs retail at ~25% of U.S. equity orders, amplifying intraday volatility



Looking Ahead:



Expect sharper drawdowns as tax-loss selling, margin calls or liquidity gaps hit thinly traded names



Social catalysts (tweets, subreddits) will keep dictating entry/exit timing more than earnings



Heightened borrow costs and recalls could spark fresh squeezes—but exits must be preplanned



Bull Case:



Retail investors—now driving about 25% of U.S. order flow—continue to wield significant sway over short-term direction in highly shorted, low-priced consumer stocks, quickly creating outsized returns even as traditional fundamentals are sidelined.



Short squeeze mechanics remain intact: elevated borrow costs and high short interest set the stage for sharp, rapid price pops when retail flows flood thinly traded names, as seen with Krispy Kreme (DNUT), GoPro (GPRO), and 1-800-Flowers (FLWS).



The viral energy from social catalysts (Reddit, Twitter, Discord) can still generate GMV-style trading volumes and quick parabolic spikes, providing opportunities for nimble traders monitoring liquidity and sentiment more than financials or quarterly results.



Rising tech and crypto markets are fueling a broader “risk-on” tone among retail, ensuring periodic waves of enthusiasm that can catch professionals off balance and create sustained volatility for crowd favorites.



Each cycle brings sharper institutional focus—some hedge funds now anticipate and monetize dislocations, providing liquidity and allowing disciplined investors to profit by selling volatility or carefully timing entries and exits.



While momentum fades quickly, companies caught in the squeeze may use these windows for opportunistic capital raises, balance sheet cleanups, or investor engagement initiatives that could have lasting benefits post-frenzy.



Bear Case:



The disconnect between share price moves and company fundamentals exposes late retail entrants to severe downside risk, as evidenced by overnight reversals in Krispy Kreme, Opendoor (>20% drop), Beyond Meat, and others after initial retail-driven surges.



Meme-stock cycles are shortening: with seasoned traders and institutions front-running the playbook, squeezes unwind faster and with more volatility, amplifying drawdowns for those caught after the peak.



Thin liquidity and jumpy market structure mean tax-loss selling, margin calls, or liquidity gaps can trigger sudden air pockets, with little warning and few natural buyers below the highs.



High borrow costs and recalls may spark new squeezes, but exit execution is challenging—without defined stops and strict discipline, retail traders risk asymmetric losses as volatility cools and sentiment shifts.



Social-media-driven entry and exit cues ensure that price moves are more about crowd psychology than earnings potential, leading to wildly unstable price discovery and limited staying power for gains disconnected from business performance.



Institutions and hedge funds now actively monetize the retail frenzy by selling volatility or arbitraging dislocations, meaning much of the edge shifts away from the crowd as cycles mature, leaving slower or undisciplined investors behind.



Short squeezes are mechanical: rising prices force bears to cover, which drives prices higher still—until volume dries up and gravity returns. Ortex flagged BYND and FLWS as especially squeeze-prone given elevated borrow demand. The 2021 playbook—GME, AMC and the hedge-fund burn—still guides retail psychology, but each new arc seems shorter as pros front-run the script.For investors, discipline trumps dopamine. Without a defined stop, meme swings are asymmetric on the downside. Meanwhile, institutions will cherry-pick dislocations or sell vol to monetize the frenzy. The smart trade may be watching liquidity, borrow rates and crowd sentiment—not chasing the third act after the curtain call.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.