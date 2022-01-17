“Squawk Box” Co-Anchor Becky Quick Talks About How She Got Where She Is

Having her family move around to different states wasn't fun for CNBC's Becky Quick when she was a kid, but it made transitions later in life less frightening. She shares how she started working at her college newspaper before she even started classes, helped launch The Wall Street Journal's first website, and was initially reluctant to move to CNBC.

Becky also discusses:

Early (and humorous) struggles in her transition from print journalism to TV.

The importance of having fun on the set.

Her unexpected introduction to Warren Buffett.

Why she loves the business world.

You can follow her on Twitter @BeckyQuick.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

This video was recorded on Jan. 9, 2022.

Becky Quick: I never had any practice reading a teleprompter before they put me on live. Never. The first time I ever read a teleprompter was live on television, and I was terrible.

Chris Hill: I'm Chris Hill, and that was CNBC host Becky Quick. Having interviewed her a bunch of times on this show over the past decade, I had a theory about her career, but I wanted to find out more about Becky's path to the anchor desk. Before the pandemic, I went to New York City to talk with her in person. She had just completed three hours of co-hosting Squawk Box and met me in a conference room just off the set. We talked about her start at The Wall Street Journal, her move to CNBC, and how she got to know Warren Buffett by talking with him on a 12-hour flight to China.

Becky was born in Indiana, the oldest of four kids. Her dad was a geologist and geophysicist, and his work took the family from Indiana to Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, and eventually New Jersey. She was the editor of her high school newspaper, and her interest in media stayed with her when she went to college. [MUSIC] When you get to Rutgers, do you jump right into the school newspaper?

Becky Quick: Yes. I actually started the newspaper before I even started classes, and that was not my choice, that was my mother pushing me again as the oldest. Like, "Hey, you need to do more of this, you need to do more of that."

Chris Hill: How does that work?

Becky Quick: We went upstairs to the student union at Rutgers and there was a credit union on the top floor, and she said, "You need a bank, you need some place that you can put things together." Because of course, this was before, Apple Pay and all these things that you have on your phones. I said, "OK, sure." We went upstairs and around the corner was the newspaper office. My mom said, "You should really go in there." I was shy and I didn't want to. I said, "No, I don't want to go." She said, "Just go in and give them your name, you don't have to do anything." I said, "OK." Went, gave them my name. There were a few people in the newsroom, maybe that was the end of the summer. There was a really smart news editor at the time. His name was Joe Willful. He didn't let me out without assigning me a story, which I had no interest in taking. But he said: "Go write the story about the Raritan River Festival, we need a preview of it." I went home back to my parents' house and I just agonized over how to put together a story and a lead, what I was doing. I ended up going in, writing the story which was terrible, I'm sure, but I went into the newspaper office and typed it up on the computer and was sneaking out the door and had no intention of ever coming back because I was terrified by the place. He called me on my way out the door and said: "Hey, now you have to write the review. You have to go to the festival [laughs] and write review of it." I had to go get over to the stupid Raritan River Festival. I was such a novice, I didn't know how to get around hotel.

My mom actually came and picked me up and drove me over. Because again, it's my mother, pushing me as the oldest to go do all these things. I went back into the office to write my review story which I had written at home. All I was literally doing was typing it and getting out of Dodge. Again, it was the first Thursday of classes, and somebody looked around and said, "You know what, we forgot to assign a Friday Focus," which was a big one-page article on Fridays. He said, "Who here is a freshman?" I raised my hand and then he said, "You, write a full page story about first days on the banks, what it's like to be here." I thought, what? He said, "We need 30 inches." I wrote everything I could think of, and it was about 24 or 25 inches. Then they're like: "That's OK. We'll just put your name really big to fill up the rest of the space." [laughs].

Chris Hill: Nice

Becky Quick: On Friday, the next day, my article came out. It was a full page in The Daily Targum, the newspaper at Rutgers. It had my name, like 36-point size just to fill up all the space that I couldn't fill with my words. Then I was hooked, "Wow, everybody on campus saw my name," and that was so cool. I spent the rest of my four years at the Targum offices, then I left.

Chris Hill: I was going to say, despite the baptism by fire, clearly, you were interested in it?

Becky Quick: Yeah. I loved it, but I don't know if it's something all kids have or if it's something that is more prone to women. I didn't have a lot of confidence and I was nervous. You see that with a lot of youngsters. I see it in my kids at times, too. It's that push, and I really credit my mom for that, pushing me, and forcing me to do some of those things that I didn't want to do. Again, Joe Willful, who didn't let me out the door, and then when I was assignment editor later that year, I took his trick. You never let somebody walk in that you don't assign them a story. Never let somebody sit in and sneak back out because they'll probably never come back. When you're just looking for free writers, looking for anything, that's a really great employment technique. I watched him do that. I have tried to take it in my other things. Never let somebody walk out the door empty-handed. Always have a transaction where you have to get back together. That was the great thing about the Targum. It wasn't just the writing and the reporting, it was also learning about being an employee, being a manager, and working together with people. It was really great team- building.

Chris Hill: What did you study?

Becky Quick: What did I study? Poli-sci and communications as a double major with English as a minor.

Chris Hill: What was the plan from there? You get a policy degree and then it's like you moved down to DC.

Becky Quick: Actually, I did my internships in Washington, D.C., in the summers. After my first year, I went back to Indiana and I worked for the Prosecutor's Office. Then after my sophomore and my junior years, I went down and I worked for Pete Visclosky, who was the congressmen from Indiana, for the First Congressional District there. I loved it. It was so exciting because it was all these young people running around, and they would give them massive amounts of responsibility and authority and pretty big amounts of money that they were working with for the legislation they were working on.

The first summer I was there, I was really just writing responses to constituents, answering phones, and giving tours of the Capitol, but the second summer that I went back, they actually let me work on some of the syndicated exclusivity laws, it's called Syndex laws, but it was for cable rights. It was important to people like Pete Visclosky, who had Northwest Indiana as his district, but all the television stations were Chicago.

So the only news that would ever make it on would be Chicago news, and the stuff that he was trying to do with the Indiana National Lake Shore [now the Indiana Dunes National Park], which just became the latest national park. But back then, he was trying to promote the Indiana National Lake Shore and the dunes and really build that up and give it protections. And every time he did anything, he couldn't get it on the airwaves. He said, "Go out, help me find other co-sponsors for bill that will force the cable company to carry the South Bend [Indiana] stations, some of the local stations so people in my district know what's really happening in their local homes." It's not just for promoting what he was doing, but it was just to make sure that you actually know what's happening in your hometown, so you didn't get sucked up into the big city in the next state. I sat there, I thought, how can you actually find that? I just looked at a map and said, OK, it's going to happen anywhere where you have a district that's in another state right outside of a big city, and went and found all of those districts, and went and found those Congress people and we got on board.

We actually got to go work with the lawyers there and help write some legislation. I was totally hooked. They give you a massive budget and all that stuff and you can be, at the time, I think I was trying was even old enough to drink because I remember trying to sneak into some of the bars. [laughs] but 20, 19-years-old and then if you come back as a legislative assistants, you could be 22, and they've given you a budget for $50 million and say, "Go and run with this." I thought that's the only place on the planet that that can happen. I graduated with the poli-sci degree, figured I'd go back down to Washington. [laughs] I spent that first summer after graduation, I didn't really have a plan, I worked for my dad who had his own business, and I remember just hating it. I love my father, but.

Chris Hill: The geology bug didn't catch out?

Becky Quick: No, I was not the geologist. He needed somebody to help organize the papers. I remember falling asleep on my desk one day and he came back in, he was so mad at me, like, "What are you doing, sleeping on the job?" I was just lost because I didn't really have a plan for what to do next. I went to a wedding, met a woman who I had done for my senior thesis, I wrote. The only journalism class I took was this 400-level journalism class where I wrote a thesis on sexism in the newsroom. I talked to all reporters and editors from New York media. I had met a woman from The Wall Street Journal, when I ran into this wedding. She said, "I've got a news associate position opening up at the Journal. Do you want to come?" I said, "What's that?" She said, "You basically staple papers, make copies, and do what we say." I said, "Sure, I'll go, I'll do that for a year, and then I'll leave and go back down to Washington." Again, you got into the Journal and there were so many brilliant people there. You could throw a paper wad in any direction and hit a Pulitzer Prize winner. It was a great place with a sense of family, where people were very generous with their time and their knowledge and learned a lot and kept getting different jobs there and never left until I came to CNBC.

Chris Hill: How long are you stapling papers together before someone figures out that you've been working at this school newspaper for four years and actually have the ability to write and report?

Becky Quick: Actually, my boss who hired me at the time, Carol Millard Princerro, a fantastic boss. She let me start doing other things even as I was doing that. I was on the overseas copy desk at that point, and we worked Sunday through Thursday week, but the Journal works Monday through Friday. She would let me do other things and if I want to come in on Friday. She actually pushed me to some of these other places where they let me fill in on some of the beats, like if the commodities report was out or the advertising report was out. They'd let me fill in for them while they were out. She'd let me do that on Fridays and then eventually, she would say, "OK, you can take her for a week and go do a spot news and do some things like that."

She was a fantastic mentor and she was one who pushed me. If you're willing to work six days a week and jump around and do some of these other things, the Journal was a great place to be. I didn't think I'd ever actually be a reporter. I remember having more than a 100 bylines at one point, but not being a reporter and getting really discouraged and thinking it was never going to happen. What I did find with every job along the way, is if you stick with that job for maybe six months or a year longer, then you think you can possibly take it. That's when the next thing would open up and that's probably just that I've never had a plan, I've never been real organized, so I never knew what to quit for, but that's totally what paid off for me, it was sticking around longer than you thought that you could possibly take it.

Chris Hill: You're at the Journal in the mid '90s when the internet basically is born and starts to become an actual thing. Is it safe to assume that in part because of your age at the time, and by that, I just mean that you were somewhat under the age of 30, that people looked at you and said, "Well, she probably understands this." Because I remember talking with older people at the time and they really struggled to understand what the internet was and why it was anything other than just a computer toy.

Becky Quick: I didn't know that much about the internet. In fact, I got my first email address when I went to the Journal, non college. But yeah, being young and being low on the totem pole definitely helped. In fact, I helped launch wsj.com, because nobody else wanted to do it. [laughs] It was like the junk jobs. The serious journalist there weren't going to tackle.

Chris Hill: They're saying that thing is a fad, give it to her.

Becky Quick: Give it to these young kids who are coming in here, just because we want nothing to do with it. They were probably right, because at the time, what we were doing was monkey work. I came over from the overseas copy desk, so they said, OK, you can be the international news editor for wsj.com, which sounds great. But literally, we were like monkeys. We would take [laughs] the stories that the overseas editions were running, and we would recode it. I learned HTML, which is the dumbest language of all time, anybody can learn it in about an hour and a half. You learn HTML and you're basically recoding the stories that have already been edited, and written, and finished products. We were code monkeys, turning it into an HTML story and trying to figure out how to make the hyperlinks work. So that when they actually launched it that day, with the reporters coming in, I remember telling the managing editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe or something at that time, "Don't click on this button because the link doesn't work, and you got 100 reporters sitting in front of you." "Don't click on these because we haven't figured out how to make the stuff work." But yeah, it wasn't that I knew anything about the internet, just I was so not senior.

Chris Hill: What brings you to CNBC?

Becky Quick: Well, CNBC and the Journal had a partnership, and I had done bunch of different jobs. After wsj.com, I actually was a print reporter covering the internet because of my experience that I got as a monkey coder. Then I covered retail for the print Journal. Then we had this partnership with CNBC and they were just throwing reporters on air because they didn't really know who would be any good at it, who wanted to do it, and I would just say, "OK, CNBC called. They want you to go stand in the corner over there by the camera that they hooked up to."

Chris Hill: They all go, do a live hit.

Becky Quick: Yeah, just go do a live hit, and we all stunk. Imagine a bunch of print reporters and you just take and throw them in front of the camera. We all stunk. None of us looked like TV reporters. At that point, I wore jeans to the office every day. I had never worn liquid eyeliner. I didn't wash my hair every day. [laughs] Like you're there with your hair up in a clip and they say go do it and I say OK, maybe I can find some lipstick and try and do this. But I covered retail at that point, and it was the fall. Retail was a big story for CNBC, because you were in the heavy shopping season, going through the fall into the winter. They put me on a whole bunch and I guess somebody thought it was a good idea to put me on a little more. I think it was just because I was on the beat that again was getting so much play at that point in retail.

Chris Hill: So you get hired as reported first?

Becky Quick: I wasn't sure that I'd want to go. I said, we can try it out. They were going to send me over for six weeks. I remember asking at the time, don't clean my desk out, save my job. Let's go see if this works, because I might really stink at it. That turned into about three months. Finally they're like, OK, you've got to make a decision because we can't keep your job open any longer, and I ended up staying. That was 2001.

Chris Hill: I'm sure there are a lot of adjustments going from print to TV. Is there one that stands out above others?

Becky Quick: I literally had one suit when I started working at CNBC. They did not have a wardrobe department in those days. It was like, holy cow! I went to Ann Taylor and bought a bunch of shirts that I can hopefully get away with and a few skirts to match it up. But I didn't make a lot of money at that point so it was like, "Oh, my gosh, how can I do this on my budget?" I remember in the early days, Judy Chung, Carl Quintanilla's wife, was my producer for a while, was trying to teach me the ropes of television, and I would go and work on my script and I'd call everybody.

That was general assignments. They had assigned me a story during the morning. I'd be working very diligently, typing up my script and calling sources till five minutes before the hit. I remember Judy yanking me at my chair being, like, "You have to go into makeup. [laughs] You cannot just roll out." I was so worried about my script and so not worried about that aspect of it. You have to remember, it's a visual medium. It's not selling out as much as it's you don't want to be a distraction. You don't want people to be focusing on you instead of what you are saying and what the story is. That took a little adjustment and that was different.

Chris Hill: When do you go from your reporting on CNBC to your anchoring?

Becky Quick: That's a good question. I think I did general assignment for a while, then they made me the Wall Street beat reporter. That was in time for Dick Grasso with the New York Stock Exchange, and I remember I spent one summer hanging out outside the New York Stock Exchange, standing on an Apple box with a hit every hour about what was the latest in the New York Stock Exchange with that. Sometimes, not too long after that -- I'm messing up the years -- there was a show called Bullseye that launched and that was a prime time show with Dylan Ratigan. They would put me on the set with Dylan Ratigan. That started to be every night thing, so that we could just go back and forth. He was the anchor, but I was sitting on the set with him through the whole show. Then they decided I would be reporter on set of Squawk Box, that's what it was. That was just before Squawk Box's 10th anniversary, because I remember celebrating that on the set with Mark Haines. I did that for about a year and then they relaunched Squawk Box and that's when it was Joe Kernen and Carl Quintanilla and I.

Chris Hill: We talked about adjustments, print to television. What's the adjustment like to hosting live television show that starts at 6 in the morning?

Becky Quick: I guess the emphasis is on 6 in the morning there?

Chris Hill: Yeah.

Becky Quick: That was the other thing, because Squawk Box had been at 7 o'clock to that point. I had been doing a 7 a.m. shift for a while, but switching to 6 a.m. when you have to be up and makeup and read-in, is a really different scenario. At that point, we were still in Englewood Cliffs [New Jersey], so I don't have to get up quite as early as I do now, because now I'm commuting into the Times Square in Manhattan every day. That was still pretty early. I think I was still getting up at about 4:15 then. That was a huge adjustment for me, because as a print reporter, I was coming in to work, I was supposed to be there by 10, and there were a lot of days I wasn't there on time.

Chris Hill: Because you weren't worried about your wardrobe, some days weren't washing your hair.

Becky Quick: Right. It was a little bit of a mess. I had been a night owl in college where I'd be up all night, because you're putting the paper to bed then. It was a huge adjustment, but now I'm a complete morning person at this point. I don't think well at night, I go to sleep early, and my whole body's clock has changed as a result of doing this. But yeah, going on and being a host at that point was funny too. I remember Joe Kernen and I would sit and look and laugh because, instead of just being the kids on the side who are just chiming in from time to time with things, now we're supposed to be reading all of these things, the intros and things. There's definitely an anchor voice that you have to use, and when you're trying to develop that anchor voice, you feel like a complete moron. You just sound like an idiot. Joe and I would sit and laugh, and we still do this sometimes, like OK, really trying to sell this one coming up.

"Today on Squawk Box," you cannot oversell it. You sound you're shouting, you sound you're singing, and it's still sounds better, than when you just reading normally on things. Just imagine: Pick up a newspaper today and read it out loud. You sound like an idiot when you try and sell it. We definitely would giggle through like, OK, you try and sell this one. Let's see who sounds like a bigger jerk. Inevitably, the person who went overboard the most, would sound the best. There was that. The good thing is we just have fun on set, and that makes it a lot easier. I never had any practice, reading a teleprompter before they put me on live, never. The first time I ever read a teleprompter was live on television, and I was terrible. Thankfully, CNBC was experimenting at that point and nobody was paying much attention.

But I literally tripped over the words to the point where I went blah, and I stuck out my tongue on air, and said start over, and made them rewind a prompter. I did all of that on live television. It was good to be in a place where they were definitely, I think CNBC emphasized on wanting smart people and wanting people who knew the stories, and they didn't care as much about the polish. I was definitely a beneficiary of not needing to know what the heck I was doing. You can definitely watch that all play out, and I really give CNBC management, Mark Hoffman, credit for that. He wants people who can talk through the stories, and get it, and the content is way more important than any of the flash. I think that's important for our viewers too, because they can find somebody who doesn't know the story or who doesn't know what they're talking about a mile away. What they want is intelligent conversation. CNBC's always been true to that.

Chris Hill: For anyone who's ever seen the movie Broadcast News, among the great things in that movie, I think for anyone interested in media, that's the first exposure we all got to reading off the teleprompter.

Becky Quick: Yeah.

Chris Hill: The scene where William Hurt is sitting down with Albert Brooks and is basically coaching him through and the whole punch one thought in every story, punch that thing, and there's the whole thing with your eyes shifting. I still remember sitting in the theater and thinking, that how that works? They're reading off of that? How?

Becky Quick: Just sit on your coat. Make your sit up and sit on your cost so it doesn't make you look self-conscious.

Chris Hill: How did you meet Warren Buffett?

Becky Quick: The first time I actually met him was, Judy Dobrzynski who had come from The New York Times, was the managing editor at CNBC. We were running around, I think she's the one who sent me, if I'm remembering this correctly. It was the opening of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, and my producer Lacey and I were going out for that. They said, "On your way back, stop in Omaha for the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway." Honestly, I didn't know really what Berkshire Hathaway was that much at that point. I knew of it, but I didn't know really what I was getting myself in for with the shareholder meeting.

We stop and I haven't slept because we stayed up all night for the opening of the Wynn. We literally haven't slept. My flight from there I remember was a Southwest flight and we didn't get out until the end. I got the last row where the seat doesn't recline and I fell asleep on the guy next to me. I was drooling on his shoulder when we woke up and landed in Omaha. We were working on no sleep and not nearly enough preparation. At that point, he would give all the television reporters who showed up five minutes of time on that Saturday to ask whatever questions you could. I was really excited like, my five minutes with Warren Buffett, I'm never going to see him again. Went great, said hello, took a picture for my dad, and I didn't see him again for several years so it was not a huge surprise. But then at one point, I reached out to him and we were talking and I'd heard he was going to China and I had just gone to China with Boone Pickens the year before. When he mentioned in the conversation, we got around to China, I said, "Yeah, can I come with you?" He's so nice and he was caught off guard that I don't think he thought of a polite way to say no fast enough, so he said, OK. Then I thought, oh my gosh, what do we talk to Warren Buffett about for 12 hours on this plane, because he was going over with a bunch of guys from the Nebraska Furniture Mart. It was all of them on the plane. We were hanging out.

Chris Hill: Wait, it's you, Warren Buffett and furniture executives.

Becky Quick: The Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Chris Hill: You better come up with stuff to talk about because then it's going to be 12 hours of furniture.

Becky Quick: They were actually really great. But Warren reads all of these newspapers and so he's got a thought on every single story in the news. And the good thing was we were able to just chat through and he makes you so comfortable and he's a normal person and doesn't make you feel stupid. It was a great conversation and that's where everything started and then we started having them on pretty frequently. He wants to be remembered as a teacher, and I think the reason he comes on CNBC so frequently is that he sees it as the platform that he can reach the most students. When he comes on the very first show he did the Ask Warren show was this idea where after he wrote his annual shareholders letter, he wanted people to be able to get a chance to ask him a question. We did a three-hour show of Warren Buffett, and viewers could write in their questions. At that point, email was still the primary way that people were reaching out, so a lot of people emailed in and we got a huge turnout for that show. It was something like 300 or 400 in the demo in the household showing up for that. It was a big deal, and we got a massive amount, thousands and thousands of people who wrote in and wanted to get a chance to ask their question. It evolved from that.

Chris Hill: I know there's going to come a day when he's no longer around, and I dread that day because, for a while now, he's been the unofficial reassurer-in-chief when it comes to the U.S. economy. I don't know who's going to be next in that role. I don't even know if we had that before Buffet came along and now that we have it, now that we have this person out there who's just like, whether it's 2008, 2009 and the Great Recession and he was this calming force and I really don't know who comes next.

Becky Quick: I think there are always going to be larger than life business leaders who can stand up and try and reassure people and speak just beyond their own company. You think of somebody like Jamie Dimon who to some extent has delved in on those things. You think of people who are able to look beyond the nitty-gritty of what it means directly for their company and look beyond what it means for this quarter's earnings and what the broader implications are, and I'd say I've seen a lot of business leaders who have stepped up recently and who have done a pretty good job of laying out. You go the business round table and every time I'm there you can talk to a handful of CEOs, many of them from Dow component companies, who will say, here's what's important, here's what matters for the longer term. It's issues that they are trying to remind Washington about too, just as a great CEO shouldn't be looking just at this quarter's results. A great politician should not be looking just as what this means until the next time I run. You have to have longer-term conversations about policy. You have to have goals that transcend just your term, and I think there are always going to be people who stand up and do just that. I don't know who that person is going to be, I agree that he has been that person. But I do have confidence that there will be people who continue to stand up and say, this is what is really happening, this is what's right, whether it helps me or doesn't help me. This is what we need America's politicians to be thinking about, too.

Chris Hill: Here's my working theory about Becky Quick's employment life.

Becky Quick: It's better to be lucky than good.

Chris Hill: Isn't that true for everyone, it's better to be lucky than good? You love working for the student newspaper, but you don't think you're going to go into journalism. You fall in love with what you're able to do down in Washington, D.C., but you don't go into politics. You don't think of yourself as being on TV and that's where you end up. The through line for your post-college life has been business. My theory is, whether you realize it or not, you love the world of business. Because I can't imagine, you've had the career that you've had particularly over the past 10 years, where other people haven't come to you and said, ''Hey, would you like to leave Squawk Box and come do this other thing?'' You're too good at what you do for that not to be the case, and I have to believe that one of the things that keeps you hosting Squawk Box is you love this world.

Becky Quick: Chris, you're absolutely right. I do love this world. I have had opportunities that have come and I've passed on it and it's been two issues. For a long time it was that I've got four kids at home, too, and I can do this job and still be a mom which is really important to me. But the older I've gotten, the more I realize that I really do love business and the idea of just talking about casual headlines and not really delving into stuff is not all that appealing because it's not all that stimulating, just from the things I like and intellectually what I'm into. I think that's probably the case with everybody. The further you go down the road, you never imagine yourself being a specialist in anything or at least a lot of people don't. I never did. Kind of wind up in these things by accident.

But you don't stay on them if you don't have a lot of interest in it. The more you do it, the longer you do it, the more it becomes a part of who you are. That's probably true. I wouldn't say never to anything, but I do love following the story and I do think that business really gives you a license to get into just about anything in life because you're following the money and you're following what drives people. And that takes you so many different directions. I'm not really interested in reporting on the latest fire or some smaller issue. I love politics and I love business, but business has been the place that I feel like I know so much about now, and it's hard to walk away from something that you feel you've built up an expertise in.

Chris Hill: But is it safe to assume that if National Geographic comes to you and says, ''We want you to host a series, Touring National Parks of America.''

Becky Quick: No, that is not safe because I love the national parks, too, that's another obsession of my husband and I. [laughs]

Chris Hill: That's what I'm saying, they're like, "We know you love the parks, we want to you to host this series, you get to go to all the park now."

Becky Quick: I might do that. If National Geographic is listening, yes please come call me.

[Music]

Chris Hill: You can catch Becky Quick every weekday morning on CNBC, starting at 06 a.m, Eastern. If you follow her on Twitter, you get a lot of tweets about business and occasionally some gorgeous photos of national parks. That's all for today. But coming up later this week, we'll have more on personal finance, portfolio allocation, real estate investing, and a lot more. I'm Chris Hill. Thanks for listening. We'll see you tomorrow.

Chris Hill owns Apple. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.