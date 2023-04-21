Travel can be a risky business. Unforeseeable events can quickly turn a relaxing vacation into a stress-filled — and expensive — mess. But one way to save yourself from unexpected costs while you’re traveling is with a comprehensive travel insurance plan. However, it can be tricky to find the right plan. Like shopping for the best travel credit cards, comparing insurance providers can take a lot of time and research.

SquareMouth is a travel insurance marketplace that allows you to browse the best travel insurance companies. You can compare plans, get a quote and even buy your plan through this platform.

Is SquareMouth the best way to buy your travel insurance? This review will walk you through the highlights, benefits and drawbacks of SquareMouth to help you decide if it’s the right place for you to buy travel insurance.

Best travel insurance marketplace

SquareMouth is not an insurance provider. It’s a travel insurance comparison site that helps travelers browse, compare and buy their plans. SquareMouth stands out among its competitors as the best travel insurance marketplace for the cost. Read on to learn more about how you can use SquareMouth to save on your next trip.

SquareMouth travel insurance pros and cons

Before you book your trip, you might be wondering whether you need insurance to travel.

Travel insurance is not required for every destination. But some foreign countries do insist you carry it before crossing their borders as a visitor. Travel insurance is highly recommended for international travel, particularly for the emergency medical expense coverage it provides. That’s because the health insurance you carry in the US doesn’t cover you when you travel abroad. It’s also a good idea to have travel insurance when you have racked up a large number of non-refundable expenses while planning your trip. Travel insurance costs a fraction of the price of your trip, and for most travelers, it’s worth it for the peace of mind.

Shopping for your insurance plan through SquareMouth has its benefits, but it might not be the best choice for everyone. Here’s what you can expect from SquareMouth trip insurance.

Pros

Zero-complaint guarantee for extra support

Compare dozens of insurance policies

Quickly review multiple quotes

Cons

Limited customer reviews

Doesn't offer its own insurance policies

Pros explained

Why use SquareMouth? This unique platform has a few benefits: a zero-complaint guarantee, access to top insurance providers and simple policy comparisons.

Has a ‘Zero-Complaint Guarantee’

SquareMouth’s ‘Zero-Complaint Guarantee’ is a policy that helps travelers get the most out of their insurance policies.

When you compare SquareMouth insurance plans, the company guarantees that every plan comes from a reputable, established provider. It will also advocate for you if you run into any issues with your insurance provider. You’ll still have to file your claims directly through your insurance company, but if you have a complaint, you can connect with a SquareMouth representative who will then go to the provider on your behalf.

The zero-complaint guarantee doesn’t mean SquareMouth’s plans get no complaints. It means the company will help you if you have an issue after you file your claim.

Shows results from dozens of travel insurance providers

When you buy insurance from a major provider, you can compare plans side-by-side — but only that company’s plans. SquareMouth lets you browse through plans from dozens of reputable, financially stable providers.

This feature helps travelers save time and make sure they pick the best policy for their needs. In addition, SquareMouth insurance reviews show unbiased customer opinions of each plan to help you make your choice.

Easy policy comparison

Comparing policies on SquareMouth is fast and easy. The site operates like a search engine. Type in your trip dates, cost and traveler information, and you’ll see dozens of plans that might work for you.

Cons explained

SquareMouth provides a valauble service, but it isn’t the only way to buy travel insurance. You might not want to use SquareMouth if you’d rather buy insurance directly from the provider or if you prefer to do business with a company that enjoys a uniformly better online reputation.

Doesn’t provide travel insurance policies of its own

SquareMouth is not an insurance company. It partners with major insurance providers to facilitate an easier buying process. The benefit of this service is that you can compare multiple insurance plans at once, but some people might not like working with a third-party company.

If you’d rather talk with an insurance agent from a travel insurance company, you should buy a policy directly from a provider instead of going through SquareMouth.

Mixed customer reviews

SquareMouth earns a fair rating of 3.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. The Better Business Bureau awards the company an A+ rating, but the consumer reviews posted on the BBB site are generally poor.

What does that mean for potential SquareMouth customers? Mainly that the site’s customer service might not be as responsive as advertised. However, a lack of positive SquareMouth reviews does not necessarily reflect the quality of the insurance plans sold through this website. And sometimes, customers blame SquareMouth for issues that are better resolved with a travel insurance policy provider

SquareMouth travel insurance plans

Shopping for travel insurance online with SquareMouth is an easy way to compare multiple plans from top providers. Like most travel booking sites, it connects travelers to the best deals but doesn’t offer its own products.

Before you buy a travel insurance policy through SquareMouth, you should have an idea of what type of plan you’re looking for. Travel insurance providers offer a wide range of plans for different types of trips.

Here’s a brief overview of the different types of insurance plans you can buy through SquareMouth. Remember, none of these plans are offered by SquareMouth directly, but the company will let you compare prices and provides advocacy services if you need to file a claim.

Single trip policies

A single-trip travel insurance policy is a short-term plan that you can buy for a flat rate before your trip. SquareMouth’s single-trip policies are provided by dozens of companies, including:

Seven Corners Travel Insurance

Nationwide

TravelSafe Insurance

John Hancock Travel Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Some single-trip travel insurance policies are for medical coverage only. That means coverage for hospitalization, doctor’s visits, medical evacuation or other emergency medical expenses while you’re traveling. Other travel plans include coverage for baggage delays, trip cancelation and more.

Multi-trip (annual) policies

SquareMouth annual travel insurance plans cover multiple trips in one year. These plans are best for business travelers, international students, military members or anyone who travels frequently.

Annual policies normally don’t offer coverage for cancelations. However, they do offer travel delay coverage, medical coverage with high limits, accidental death coverage and other benefits. Depending on your provider, you might be able to add optional riders to your plan like waivers for pre-existing conditions.

Cruise policies

Some travel insurance providers offer plans specifically for cruise ships. However, cruise insurance does not have to be just for cruises. Any SquareMouth medical insurance or single-trip insurance plan will cover your international cruise.

Before you buy a cruise insurance policy, make sure that every destination country is covered by the insurance provider. Some companies have limited availability. You can make sure your entire cruise is covered by chatting with a SquareMouth customer service representative before you buy your plan.

Adventure and sports policies

Most travel insurance policies don’t cover injuries caused by adventure sports. If you plan on scuba diving, skydiving, skiing or competing in sports while you’re abroad, you’ll want to look for an insurance provider that offers an adventure sports add-on.

SquareMouth lets you browse policies based on the benefits they offer. Search for “adventure and sports policies” to find an insurance plan that will cover all the activities on your trip.

Group policies

If you’re traveling with 10 or more people, you’ll want to find the best group rates for your travel insurance. Group travel insurance is ideal for school trips, missions, business trips and destination weddings.

When you search for insurance plans with SquareMouth, select “group policies” to find the best plans for groups of 10 or more.

SquareMouth travel insurance pricing

SquareMouth partners with a variety of insurance providers, so pricing will vary depending on the plan you choose. Remember that your SquareMouth travel insurance quote might not be exact. The insurance provider may have extra fees and will give you a more detailed estimate before you buy your plan.

SquareMouth does not charge extra for its services. You will pay the same amount when you buy a plan through the platform as you would if you buy directly from the insurance provider.

SquareMouth travel insurance financial stability

When browsing for plans on SquareMouth, you can check every insurance provider’s AM Best scores. AM Best is a non-biased platform that rates companies for their financial strength. The higher the financial strength rating, the more stable the insurance provider — that means you won’t have to worry about your insurance provider being unable to pay your claim or losing your coverage due to an insurance provider suddenly going out of business.

SquareMouth itself is a young company and does not have a financial strength rating. However, since it doesn’t sell its own insurance plans, your insurance isn’t at risk if SquareMouth goes under.

SquareMouth travel insurance accessibility

Accessibility is the name of the game for SquareMouth. The purpose of this platform is to make high-quality travel insurance plans more accessible. It provides side-by-side price comparisons, unbiased reviews and claims filing assistance for major insurance providers.

The only downside of SquareMouth’s accessibility is that some information might not be visible while you’re comparing plans. For full details about an insurance policy, including extra fees and exceptions, you should look it up on the provider’s website.

Availability

SquareMouth is available nationwide, but the insurance providers it works with have varying availability. Make sure your insurance plan offers coverage in your destination country before you buy.

Contact information

SquareMouth has a customer helpline and live chat services on its website. The helpline is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET daily. Live chat services also have limited availability. If you want to reach a customer service representative outside of the available hours, the only option is to send an email.

User experience

Most SquareMouth Travel Insurance reviews report a fairly easy user experience. The website works as advertised for shopping and buying an insurance plan. However, the company receives some complaints about its customer service. It might be difficult to get a hold of a representative if you need help filing a claim or have questions about your plan.

SquareMouth travel insurance customer satisfaction

SquareMouth gets mixed reviews for its customer service. As an insurance comparison platform, it effectively lets shoppers find plans and compare quotes. But according to some customer complaints, its services beyond that are limited.

SquareMouth’s zero-complaint guarantee is legitimate, but it may take longer than the site advertises for assistance to kick in. Customer reviews report difficulty getting a hold of a customer service representative over the phone or through email.

SquareMouth travel insurance FAQ

How does SquareMouth work?

SquareMouth is a travel insurance marketplace that simplifies the process of buying a plan. You can compare plans and make a payment on the site, but your insurance will be provided by another company. SquareMouth doesn't charge an additional expense for its services.

Does SquareMouth handle travel insurance claims?

No. You will have to file a claim directly with your insurance provider. But SquareMouth's zero-complaint guarantee offers assistance if you are unsatisfied with your insurance company's response to a claim and need more help.

Is SquareMouth safe to use?

Yes, SquareMouth is safe to use. This is a legitimate travel insurance marketplace that works directly with major providers. There are no hidden fees or extra charges to buy an insurance plan with SquareMouth.

How we evaluated SquareMouth travel insurance

We evaluated SquareMouth based on a number of critical factors. Those include:

Customer complaints and reviews

Variety of plan options

Nationwide availability

Customer service accessibility

Pricing and hidden charges

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s SquareMouth travel insurance review

SquareMouth is an established company and can simplify the process of shopping for travel insurance plans. It provides access to top insurance providers and allows you to compare plans side-by-side. You can always do the research yourself and review multiple insurance companies on your own, but many customers appreciate the convenience of having a lot of information at their fingertips all in one place.

Whichever travel insurance provider you choose, make sure to find the right plan for your budget, priorities and destination. And if saving money is a top priority for you, you may want to investigate other travel industry products. The best travel rewards credit cards come with cash-back and other perks that can help you spend less on your next adventure.

