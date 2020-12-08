Square Inc Plans To Become Net Zero Carbon For Operations By 2030

(RTTNews) - Square Inc. (SQ) said Tuesday that it plans to become net zero carbon for operations by 2030, including its primary Scope 3 emissions.

Square has also launched its Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, where it has committed $10 million to support companies that help drive adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem.

Square said it has partnered with Watershed, a company that powers climate programs for leading businesses, to provide ongoing support in measuring and reducing its carbon footprint.

Square noted that it has mapped out a path towards a net zero carbon target through a combination of lowering its own carbon footprint in conjunction with scaling a verified carbon removal portfolio, which Square plans to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

