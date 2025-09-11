Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, which added 15,000,000 units, or a 9.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF, which added 1,740,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EDGH, in morning trading today Harbor Commodity All-weather Strategy ETF is off about 0.1%, and Ishares 0-5 Year Tips Bond ETF is up by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: SQQQ, EDGH: Big ETF Inflows

