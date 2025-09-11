And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the 3EDGE Dynamic Hard Assets ETF, which added 1,740,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EDGH, in morning trading today Harbor Commodity All-weather Strategy ETF is off about 0.1%, and Ishares 0-5 Year Tips Bond ETF is up by about 0.1%.
VIDEO: SQQQ, EDGH: Big ETF Inflows
