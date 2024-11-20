SQM Reports Significant Financial Challenges in Q3 2024

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera ( (SQM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sociedad Quimica Y Minera presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a global company that engages in the production of diverse products such as lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine, and thermo-solar salts, essential for industries like health, nutrition, renewable energy, and technology.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2024, SQM reported significant financial declines, with total revenues decreasing to $3.455 billion from $6.156 billion in the same period last year. The company recorded a net loss of $524.5 million compared to a net income of $1.809 billion in the previous year, highlighting the financial challenges faced during this period.

Key financial metrics revealed a 43.9% decrease in revenues year-on-year, primarily due to lower lithium prices, despite a notable increase in sales volumes. The Specialty Plant Nutrition and Iodine segments showed positive growth, with iodine revenues increasing 10.2% driven by strong demand. Nonetheless, the lithium segment faced a 61.1% revenue drop due to price declines, despite an 18% increase in sales volumes.

Although SQM experienced a challenging financial period, the company remains optimistic about its long-term position in the lithium market, driven by strong demand and the clean energy transition. Management remains committed to strategic growth and market adaptation in its core business areas.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.