Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 107,450,000 units, or a 19.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.6%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Short FTSE China 50, which added 50,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYV, YXI: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.