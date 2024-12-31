Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, where 96,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 16.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.1%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - January, which lost 800,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XJAN, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 0.3%.

VIDEO: SPYV, XJAN: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.