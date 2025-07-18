Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 13,000,000 units, or a 2.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.2%, and Apple is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Harbor AlphaEdge Large Cap Value ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of VLLU, in morning trading today Emcor Group is up about 1.4%, and The Bank of New York Mellon is up by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SPYV, VLLU: Big ETF Inflows

