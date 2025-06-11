Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 14,400,000 units, or a 2.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Apple is trading flat, and Microsoft is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the AAM Sawgrass US Small Cap Quality Growth ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SAWS, in morning trading today Stonex Group is up about 1.1%, and Adma Biologics is up by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: SPYV, SAWS: Big ETF Inflows

