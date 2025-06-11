And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the AAM Sawgrass US Small Cap Quality Growth ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SAWS, in morning trading today Stonex Group is up about 1.1%, and Adma Biologics is up by about 3.7%.
VIDEO: SPYV, SAWS: Big ETF Inflows
