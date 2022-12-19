Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 113,650,000 units, or a 30.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.5%, and Johnson & Johnson is higher by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund, which added 450,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FSZ, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 2.3%.

VIDEO: SPYV, FSZ: Big ETF Inflows

