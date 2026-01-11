Key Points

The CEO sold 15,000 shares for over $460,000 on Jan. 2, 2026.

The sale represented 2.2% of Cameron Turtle's holdings

His transactions reduced his direct ownership to 671,907 shares.

Spyre Therapeutics' CEO Sells 15,000 Shares for $460K

This biotech innovator in antibody therapies for inflammatory bowel disease reported a notable insider sale, according to a new SEC filing.

Cameron Turtle, Chief Executive Officer of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE), directly sold 15,000 shares in open-market transactions on Jan. 2, for a total consideration of more than $460,000 according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$460,134 Post-transaction shares (direct) 671,907 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$20.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.68); post-transaction value based on Jan. 2, 2026 market close ($30.58).

Key questions

How significant was the transaction relative to Cameron Turtle's total direct holdings?

The 15,000-share sale accounted for 2.2% of direct ownership/

Were any indirect entities or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with zero indirect or derivative participation, and post-transaction indirect holdings remain at zero.

How does the transaction value compare to Turtle's remaining position and to Spyre Therapeutics' current valuation?

After the sale, Turtle retained ~671,907 shares valued at ~$20.5 million (as of Jan. 2).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.3 billion Employees 73 Net income (TTM) -$127.7 million Price (as of market close Jan. 2) $30.58

Company snapshot

Spyre Therapeutics is a preclinical biotechnology company specializing in innovative antibody-based therapies for inflammatory bowel disease. The company's strategic focus on novel mechanisms and combination biologics positions it to address significant unmet needs in gastrointestinal medicine. With a robust pipeline and expertise in monoclonal antibody development, Spyre Therapeutics aims to establish a competitive edge in the IBD therapeutic landscape.

Develops preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody therapeutics targeting inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; lead candidates are SPY001, SPY002, and combination therapies in early-stage development.

Operates a biotechnology business model focused on the research and development of novel biologic drugs.

Targets patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Cameron Turtle sold a total of 15,000 shares in three separate transactions on Jan. 2. This comes on the heels of selling 45,000 and 15,000 shares in November and December, respectively.

But I don't find his recent sales activity concerning. That's because they were conducted under a prearranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders (directors and officers) set up these plans to allow them to sell stock at certain arranged times to avoid the appearance of insider trading.

On the flip side, since the timing of the sales is on a schedule, it makes it difficult to determine the insiders' motivation for selling.

Turning to Spyre Therapeutics, the company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. That means it doesn't have any government-approved treatments, and hence, doesn't produce revenue at this stage. That makes the stock a high-risk, potentially high-reward investment.

Over the last year through Jan. 9, Spyre Therapeutics' shares gained 36.3%, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's 24.3% total return.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Open-market transaction: The buying or selling of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust, partnership, or family member, rather than directly.

Derivative securities: Financial instruments whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options or warrants.

Weighted average price: The average price at which shares are bought or sold, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Preclinical-stage: The phase of drug development before testing in humans, focused on laboratory and animal studies.

Monoclonal antibody: A laboratory-made protein designed to bind to specific targets in the body, often used in disease treatment.

Combination therapies: Treatments that use two or more drugs or biologics together to enhance effectiveness.

Insider trading: The buying or selling of a company’s securities by individuals with access to non-public, material information.

Market close: The end of the regular trading session for a stock exchange on a given day.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.