Spyre Therapeutics announces $200M common stock offering

Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of up to $200M of shares of its common stock or, in lieu of issuing common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co., Evercore Group, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

