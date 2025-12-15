And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VistaShares Target 15 DRUKMacro Distribution ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DRKY, in morning trading today Natera is down about 1.5%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is higher by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: SPYM, DRKY: Big ETF Inflows
