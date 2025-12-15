Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the State Street Investment Management, which added 27,150,000 units, or a 2.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYM, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 0.9%, and Apple is lower by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VistaShares Target 15 DRUKMacro Distribution ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DRKY, in morning trading today Natera is down about 1.5%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is higher by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: SPYM, DRKY: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.