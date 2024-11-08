Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 10,900,000 units, or a 3.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 1.1%, and Apple is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the OVT ETF (OVT), which added 750,000 units, for a 37.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYG, OVT: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.